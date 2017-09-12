A key Brexit bill passed its first big hurdle in Parliament early Tuesday. But many legislators branded the bill a government power grab and vowed to change it before it becomes law.

After a debate that stretched past midnight, the House of Commons backed the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill by a vote of 326 to 290. That means lawmakers approve the bill in principle, but the government will now face attempts to amend it before a final vote later this year.

A key plank in the Conservative government's Brexit plans, the bill aims to convert thousands of EU laws and regulations into U.K. domestic laws on the day Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

The opposition says it would give the government dangerous new powers to amend laws without parliamentary scrutiny.

It calls for incorporating all EU laws into UK statutes so they can then be kept, amended or scrapped by Britain's Parliament. The government says that will fulfil the promise of anti-EU campaigners during last year's referendum to "take back control" of the country from Brussels to London.

Critics say the bill gives the government too much power, because it allows ministers to fix "deficiencies" in EU law without the parliamentary scrutiny usually needed to make or amend legislation. Such measures are often referred to as "Henry VIII powers.