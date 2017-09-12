Human Rights Watch accused the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen of war crimes on Tuesday, saying its air strikes killed 39 civilians including 26 children in two months.

The rights group said five air strikes hitting four family homes and a grocery store were carried out either deliberately or recklessly, causing indiscriminate loss of civilian lives in violation of the laws of war.

The coalition has repeatedly denied allegations of war crimes and says its attacks are directed against its foes in Yemen's armed Houthi movement and not civilians.

TRT World spoke to Ahmed Benchemsi, aCommunication and Advocacy Director for Human Rights Watch in the Middle East and North Africa.

Saudi investigation

Yemen has been torn by a civil war in which Yemen's internationally-recognised government, backed by a coalition supported by the United States and Britain, is trying to roll back the Iran-aligned Houthi group which controls most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

"The Saudi-led coalition's repeated promises to conduct its air strikes lawfully are not sparing Yemeni children from unlawful attacks," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, in a statement.

"This underscores the need for the United Nations to immediately return the coalition to its annual "list of shame" for violations against children in armed conflict," she said.

On August 4, coalition aircraft struck a home in Saada, killing nine members of a family, including six children, ages 3 through 12.