WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cyclone in Philippines kills at least four
A tropical depression dumped heavy rain on the Philippines, flooding capital Manila and nearby provinces, causing landslides and flash floods that killed at least four people.
Cyclone in Philippines kills at least four
Residents wade along floodwaters in Quezon City, Metro Manila. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2017

A cyclone dumped heavy rains in the Philippines capital, Manila, and nearby provinces on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and landslides in some areas that killed at least four people.

Financial markets, government offices and schools were closed and port operations in some provinces were suspended, it said. At least 21 flights were canceled or diverted.

The weather bureau said cyclone Maring, which was packing winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour (37 mph), made landfall in the morning over Mauban municipality in the eastern province of Quezon.

Romina Marasigan, a spokeswoman for the national disaster agency, said two teenaged brothers died from a landslide in Taytay, Rizal, 20 kilometres (12.43 miles) from Manila.

"Some residents unfortunately did not heed the advice of local officials to evacuate to safer grounds," she said in a media briefing.

In Quezon province, a 2-month-old girl was killed and seven others were injured when a concrete wall around a hospital collapsed on three houses in Lucena city after heavy rain soaked the soil at the wall's base, officials said.

RECOMMENDED

Police also reported that a 12-year-old girl drowned in metropolitan Manila's Pasay city while bathing in a river during the heavy downpour.

Marasigan warned of more flashfloods and landslides as rains were expected to continue later in the day, before the cyclone moves back over the sea early on Wednesday.

Twenty-two passengers were rescued from a bus stuck in floodwaters in Pitogo town in Quezon, she said.

Local officials ordered the evacuation of residents in some towns under floodwaters in Quezon, Laguna, Rizal and Batangas provinces, she said.

The weather bureau said it was also keeping an eye on typhoon Talim which was packing winds of up to 120 kph (75 mph), spotted moving toward the country's northern tip and to Taiwan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power