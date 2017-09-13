The Rohingya

The Rohingya have been systematically discriminated against for several decades in Myanmar. They are an ethnic Muslim minority who practice a Sufi-inflected variation of Sunni Islam. The very term “Rohingya” is disavowed by Myanmar's government, who contend that the group are recent, and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. However numerous historical records that date back to the 18th century have identified the community as belonging to Burma.

The recent wave of violence is not new. A majority of the estimated 1.1 million of Rohingya live alongside the Rakhine state, one of the seven states of Myanmar.

The Rohingya trace their origins in the Rakhine to the 15th century. Some arrived when the region was governed by British colonial rule between the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The group accounts for nearly a third of the population in the area.

Myanmar has 135 official ethnic groups, but the Rohingya are not one of them. Past governments have recognised the group; in the sixties, Prime Minister U-Nu is reported to have referred to them as “national brethren."

They are classified as ‘stateless’ by the UN, because the government refuses to grant them citizenship, with little legal documentation to stake their claim to the land.

ARSA

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is an insurgent, militant group that was formed in 2012 by Ataullah Abu Ammar Junani. The Karachi-born Muslim, whose father is of Rohingya heritage, sought to respond to state-led violence in Rakhine state.

The government considers the ARSA to be a terrorist organisation.

Violence was long a feature of the conflict, but the last wave of attacks broke out on August 25 when ARSA claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks on police posts and an attempted raid on an army base.

Myanmar's military launched an offensive, which the government says was aimed at defending Burmese citizens against the ARSA.

But the military’s scorched earth response has forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

On Sunday, ARSA declared a month-long unilateral ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into the area and called on Myanmar's army to lay down arms temporarily.

"ARSA strongly encourages all concerned humanitarian actors resume their humanitarian assistance to all victims of the humanitarian crisis, irrespective of ethnic or religious background during the ceasefire period," the group said.

Buddhist nationalists

Myanmar is a Buddhist-majority country and Muslims make up only about four percent of its 53 million people.

Human rights groups and fleeing Rohingya say Rakhine Buddhist vigilantes alongside the army have mounted a campaign of arson aimed at driving out the ethnic group.

"Since the start of the political liberalisation in 2011, Myanmar has been troubled by an upsurge in extreme Buddhist nationalism, anti-Muslim hate speech, and deadly communal violence, not only in Rakhine State but across the country," the International Crisis Group said in a report released last week.

Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi is Myanmar’s de facto leader. The country’s constitution bans her from becoming president because her children are British nationals.

She won a Nobel peace prize in 1991 for championing democracy. But now, her reputation has been marred.

She has been internationally condemned for failing to speak out on behalf of a minority that has long complained of persecution.