WORLD
4 MIN READ
Turkey-German ties take another hit over arms sales
Germany's decision to put on hold major arms exports to Turkey weakens the fight against terrorism, Turkish EU affairs minister says following German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel's comments that Berlin should suspend such sales to Turkey.
Turkey-German ties take another hit over arms sales
In response to German FM Sigmar Gabriels comments that Germany will put on hold all major arms exports to Turkey, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik emphasises that A decision by Germany to put all major arms exports to Turkey on hold weakens Ankaras fight against terrorism and makes Europe vulnerable. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2017

A decision by Germany to put all major arms exports to Turkey on hold weakens Ankara's fight against terrorism and makes Europe vulnerable, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik told reporters in London on Tuesday.

Celik was speaking in London after German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday Berlin had suspended major arms exports to Turkey following increasingly strained ties between the NATO allies.

However, in an interview to NDR on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected a general halt to arms exports, pointing out that Turkey is a NATO ally against Daesh and that such sales had already been restricted somewhat.

In addition, Merkel added that Germany would decide on arms sales requests from Turkey on a case-by-case basis. She also said she saw no reason to impose a travel warning for Germans travelling to Turkey, but said Berlin would keep its options open.

Leaving EU vulnerable

"The German foreign minister must formulate his comments seriously. Those arms are being used in the struggle against PKK and Daesh," Celik said.

"This decision will weaken Turkey's fight against terrorism, and weakening the Turkish fight would mean making Europe's future more vulnerable," he said.

"Germany must leave security issues out of political discussions."

RECOMMENDED

Arms requests on hold

"We have put on hold all big requests (for arms exports) that Turkey has sent to us, and these are really not a few," Gabriel said during a panel discussion organised by German business daily Handelsblatt.

Gabriel, a senior member of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) who is a junior partner in Merkel's governing coalition, pointed out that Berlin was obliged to send arms to a NATO ally if requested. 

But he said this was currently not possible so that nearly all arms exports were put on ice. Gabriel said there were only a few exemptions such as if the government's decision was tied to international agreements or if the requested exports were related to vehicles, not weapons.

A NATO spokesman said the alliance has no role in commercial arms sales between members of the alliance.

"It does not monitor, promote or facilitate such transactions," the spokesman said and added: "Arms export contracts between allies directly are not subject to discussions at NATO."

The deterioration in relations between Berlin and Ankara led Merkel to say during a television debate ahead of a September 24 national election in Germany that she would seek to end Turkey's membership talks with the European Union.

Turkey and Germany are also at odds over Berlin's refusal to extradite asylum seekers Ankara accuses of involvement in the failed 2016 coup, while Berlin is demanding the release of roughly a dozen German or Turkish-German citizens who were detained by Turkish authorities on political charges in the past months.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power