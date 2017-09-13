Singapore got its first female president on Wednesday, but the milestone was overshadowed by criticism that her selection was undemocratic after she was handed the job without a vote.

Halimah Yacob, a former speaker of parliament from the Muslim Malay minority, did not have to face an election for the largely ceremonial post after authorities decided her rivals did not meet eligibility criteria.

It was not the first time in the affluent city-state, which is tightly controlled and has been ruled by the same party for decades, that the government has disqualified presidential candidates, making an election unnecessary.

But there was already unease about the process as it was the first time that the presidency had been reserved for a particular race, in this case the Malay community. The decision to hand her the job without an election added to the anger.

'President for everyone'

Yacob was a member of parliament for the ruling People's Action Party for nearly two decades before resigning to contest the presidency. She addressed the concerns about the selection process after being named president-elect.

"I'm a president for everyone. Although there's no election, my commitment to serve you remains the same," she said.

Yacob added she would "start working immediately" to bring the country together.

She also insisted her status as Singapore's first female president was "not just tokenism," in a speech to a cheering crowd while wearing orange, a colour supposed to symbolise unity.