Turkish investment could breathe life into Nigeria's textile industry
A Turkish company plans to invest millions in a factory that was once a giant in Nigeria's massive textile industry during the 80s.
Kaduna was a textile boomtown in the 1980s and  its economy was thriving. But a decade later, seven of its 10 textile companies had closed. Production costs soared, there were power shortages and foreign imports cut into sales. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2017

Kaduna, Nigeria, once known as “Textile City,” used to have factories that churned out African prints, bed linens, lace and fabrics to decorate homes.

They also employed tens of thousands of people.

But that was about 35 years ago.

Today, many of those workers don't have jobs.

But their fortunes could change after a Turkish company announced plans to invest $15 million to reopen one of the factories.

TRT World ’s Wendy Agbo reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
