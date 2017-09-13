September 13, 2017
Kaduna, Nigeria, once known as “Textile City,” used to have factories that churned out African prints, bed linens, lace and fabrics to decorate homes.
They also employed tens of thousands of people.
But that was about 35 years ago.
Today, many of those workers don't have jobs.
RECOMMENDED
Paramilitary RSF launches drone attack, killing dozens in Sudan, including children: doctors network
But their fortunes could change after a Turkish company announced plans to invest $15 million to reopen one of the factories.
TRT World ’s Wendy Agbo reports.
SOURCE:TRT World