History was made in Kenya on September 1 when the country’s Supreme Court annulled the recent elections that saw President Uhuru Kenyatta sweep back into office for a second term.

What made the ruling all the more stunning was that all and sundry had declared the August 8 election to be free and fair, including a host of international observers led by former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

The run up to the elections started off on an ominous note with the abduction and killing of the IT chief of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The body of Chris Msando and an unidentified woman were found in the town of Kikuyu, which borders the capital city of Nairobi.

Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC chairman said that there was no doubt that Msando, who was responsible for the voting system, had been tortured. There were some reports that his arm had been cut off, while others indicated that he had died a painful death.

The death of Msando cast a shadow over the whole election and even before the results were announced on August the opposition was crying foul.

According to those results, Raila Odinga and his National Super Alliance came up short, winning only 44.47 percent of the votes to the 54.27 percent that was cast in favour of Kenyatta.

Odinga and his supporters claimed that the election had been hacked – an allegation that Chebukati strenuously denied.

Major irregularities

While not saying that there was any fraud, the Supreme Court agreed that there were major irregularities that justified annulling the August 8 poll and ordering a new poll.

This poll will take place on October 17, but Odinga has questioned how it can take place under the management of the very same people who had led to its outcome being overturned.

At the centre of the current dispute is the chief executive of the IEBC, Ezra Chiloba. The opposition want him sacked and blame him for the election irregularities that led to the annulment of the election.

But it is the leaking of an internal IEBC memo on September 5 from Chebukati to Chiloba that has really set the cat among the pidgeons. It gives a major insight into what went wrong in the election.

According to the memo, 595 polling stations “failed and/or otherwise refused to send any results for the presidential election,” while at another 682 polling stations the number of rejected votes equaled the number of registered voters at that system.