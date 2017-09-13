WORLD
Greek anarchists attack Turkish Airlines office in Athens
The group attempted to break into the office but failed and only managed to damage the glass door.
The attack only resulted in some material damage as the Greek anarchists were unable to break in. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2017

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned an attack on Turkish Airlines' Athens office by a far-left group.

In a statement, the ministry cited Greek police as saying anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) had claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday morning.

No employees were in the office at the time of the attack.

"The group also perpetrated attacks against our embassy in Athens on July 26, 2016, and our consulate general in Komotini on Feb. 5, 2017," the statement said.

"We expect that the perpetrators of these acts against Turkish representations in Greece be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible."

Greek police said they have launched an investigation into the incident.

SOURCE:AA
