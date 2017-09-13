Five militants and two soldiers were killed on Wednesday in clashes that followed a failed attack on a security checkpoint in Egypt's strife-torn North Sinai province, a military spokesman said.

Troops were conducting searches for some of the militants who fled the scene during the clashes, the spokesman said in a statement.

"One of the militants, wearing an explosive vest, attempted to raid one of the security checkpoints and, due to the vigilance of the security forces, the terrorist was killed while the rest of the militants were dealt with," he said.