Qatar emir to visit Turkey on Thursday
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkish presidency says.
Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went to a Gulf tour in July aimed at finding a resolution to crisis in the region. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2017

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani will visit Turkey on Thursday to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his first visit abroad since the start of a diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, Ankara said.

The Qatari emir will hold talks on "bilateral ties and regional as well as international developments," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Ankara has been a major supporter of Doha since Qatar was left diplomatically and economically isolated by the standoff instigated by its giant neighbour.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut ties with Qatar accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with their Shia rival Iran. 

Doha, however, denies the charge. 

Erdogan has strongly spoken out against the sanctions applied by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt against Doha.

In a show of solidarity, Turkey has also sent cargo ships and hundreds of planes loaded with food products to break the embargo on Doha.

After visiting Turkey, the emir is due to visit Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, his first trip to a western capital since the crisis began.

Erdogan in July embarked on a regional tour of the Gulf countries, with visits to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar in a bid to diffuse the crisis.

But that visit ended without any sign of a breakthrough.

Over the last years, Qatar has emerged as Turkey's number one ally in the Middle East, with Ankara and Doha closely coordinating their positions on a number of issues including the Syria conflict where both are staunch foes of Syria's Assad.

Ankara has built a military base in Qatar and reportedly deployed around 200 troops.

The closure of the base was one of the conditions laid by the Saudi-led bloc for the lifting of the sanctions, which was rejected by Doha.

But Turkey also does not want to wreck its own relations with regional kingpin Saudi Arabia and its hugely powerful new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

