WORLD
2 MIN READ
US air strikes kill six Al Shabab militants in Somalia
The pre-dawn operation occurred in southern Somalia about 260 kilometres (160 miles) south of Mogadishu.
US air strikes kill six Al Shabab militants in Somalia
Al Shabab has been fighting since 2007 to overthrow the internationally backed government in Somalia. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2017

US forces in Somalia conducted three air strikes on Al Shabab targets on Wednesday, killing six fighters with the Al Qaeda linked group, the US military said.

The strikes were conducted under powers President Donald Trump gave the Pentagon in March that lets the military take counter-terrorism actions -- whether airstrikes or ground raids -- when it deems them necessary to support the Somali government.

"In coordination with the federal government of Somalia, US forces conducted three precision air strikes in Somalia against Al Shabab ... killing six terrorists," the US military's Africa Command said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Before Trump broadened the Pentagon's authorities, US military actions in the eastern African country each required high-level review by different agencies.

US special forces have been deployed in Somalia for years. There are currently about 50 US troops there.

Al Shabab has been fighting since 2007 to overthrow the internationally backed government in Somalia.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo