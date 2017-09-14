At least eight residents of a Florida nursing home which has been without power since Hurricane Irma have died and more than 100 have been evacuated, officials said on Wednesday.

"It's a sad event," said Tomas Sanchez, the police chief in Hollywood, the city north of Miami where the retirement facility is located.

"We believe at this time they may be related to the loss of power in the storm," Sanchez told a news conference.

The power losses had fatal consequences at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hill.

Three elderly residents were found dead on Wednesday inside the sweltering facility, which had been left without air conditioning, officials said.

Five more patients from the nursing home later died at a nearby hospital, they said.

Florida Governor Rick Scott issued a statement saying he was "absolutely heartbroken" to learn of the deaths of the elderly retirees.

"I am going to aggressively demand answers on how this tragic event took place," Scott said in a statement.

"Although the details of these reported deaths are still under investigation, this situation is unfathomable," he said.

The governor said he has ordered a probe by state authorities.

"If they find that anyone wasn't acting in the best interests of their patients, we will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he said.