An Egyptian lawyer who represents the family of murdered Italian student Giulio Regeni was prevented from flying to a UN conference and detained by a special prosecutor, his supporters and a security source said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Metwaly, who founded the Association of the Families of the Disappeared to search for Egyptians who disappear in suspicious circumstances after his son disappeared four years ago, himself went missing while heading for his flight to Geneva on Sunday, his supporters say.

His association said he was taken from Cairo airport by airport security and he was not heard from until Wednesday when a state security prosecutor ordered him detained for 15 days on charges of "joining a group founded illegally," judicial sources said.

There was no comment from the Interior Ministry. A security source said Metwaly was legally arrested and not subjected to any violations.

History of action against opponents

Rights activists say Egyptian security forces resort to kidnapping government opponents and keeping them in secret jails where they can spend weeks, months, or years without charge.

The authorities deny the accusation.

Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni, who was conducting research on Egyptian trade unions, disappeared in Cairo on January 25 last year. His body was discovered in a ditch on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital on February 3, showing signs of extensive torture.

Metwaly has acted as a lawyer for Regeni's family in Egypt as they sought to identify his killers.