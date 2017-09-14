During General Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship, one of the most notorious places for political dissidents to end up was Cuartel Simon Bolivar. It was here, in the extermination centre known as “the place where no one got out alive” that Adriana Rivas, a former National Intelligence Directorate (DINA) agent and personal secretary to DINA Chief Manuel Contreras, gained a particularly brutal reputation for her work in the systematic torture and extermination of Pinochet’s opponents.

The torture cycle experienced by political detainees included beatings, electrocution and sexual depravity. Rivas is said to have rendered prisoners to the brink of death; the last phase before being administered cyanide injections and disappeared. The bodies were then disposed of in the ocean or burnt in drums, to prevent identification of the victims. The remains buried in undisclosed locations.

The centre was located in La Reina, an otherwise quiet residential suburb on the outskirts of Santiago.

After “retiring” from such work, she moved to Australia, where she has freely resided since 1978, returning to Chile for family visits.

In Australia, Rivas has managed to abscond from Chilean justice. An extradition request to Australia, first made in 2014, remains unresolved.

Rivas is wanted by the Chilean authorities for the aggravated kidnappings, torture and disappearances of seven Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR) and Communist Party militants: Fernando Ortiz, Victor Diaz, Fernando Navarro, Lincoyan Berrios, Horacio Cepeda, Hector Veliz and Reinalda Pereira.

The seven leftists were all victims of a 1976 clandestine operation known as Calle Conferencia, during the darkest years of General Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship. The operation was carried out by the elite Lautaro Brigade, of which Rivas was a member, under the command of Juan Morales Salgado.

In 2006, she was indicted by the Chilean courts for her participation in the crimes committed at Cuartel Simon Bolivar — a torture and extermination centre that remained a military secret before being exposed by Jorgelino Vergara Bravo, a former errand boy to DINA Chief Manuel Contreras. While on bail, Rivas managed to evade Chilean authorities and return to Australia.

She remains unrepentant. Three years ago, Rivas gave an interview to Australian media in which she declared, “The best years of my life, of my youth, were the ones I lived in the DINA.” In the same detached manner, Rivas went on to state that torture was necessary “to break down the communists.”

Mobilisation by Chileans at home and abroad is increasing after additional information was submitted by the Chilean courts to the Australian government to support the extradition request initially made in 2014.

Exposing Rivas — and the divisions in Chilean society

Rivas has tried to absolve herself, but the facts speak otherwise. Testimony and statements given to the courts, as well as Vergara’s own narration of the atrocities committed at Cuartel Simon Bolivar, revealed her involvement, enabling the Chilean courts to make the extradition requests to Australia.

Adriana’s Pact, a 2017 documentary by Lissette Orozco, Rivas’ niece, provides a gradual revelation of Rivas’ involvement as the film unfolds, with her vague and contradictory statements being countered by factual evidence.

Orozco recorded several Skype conversations with her aunt after discovering her involvement with the DINA. She explains the documentary as “wanting to do a project about the dictatorship, which I did not live, from my present.” The documentary, which spans five years, is also punctuated by Orozco’s discussions with people involved in the struggle for justice and, as her aunt’s desperation increases, telephone calls with her aunt’s former colleagues who, for the most part, are hesitant to give alibis to Rivas regarding her time at Cuartel Simon Bolivar.

As part of her documentary research, Orozco filmed herself attending two commemorations: one for Salvador Allende and another for Pinochet.

“I am not part of any of them, but personally they helped me to get an idea of today’s Chile,” she stated.

The divisions in Chilean society are still a major issue when it comes to the country’s recent history.

“I empathised with the Museum of Memory,” Orozco explained. “I thought I would meet an audience consumed with hatred and anger, but it was actually an atmosphere of respect and reflection. In the tribute to Pinochet, I lived an atmosphere of violence — it helped me to realise that they are the ones who have similar thoughts to those of my aunt.”

The pact of silence

Javier Rebolledo is an investigative journalist and author of several books about dictatorship atrocities including “La Danza de los Cuervos” (The Dance of the Crows) which details the systematic extermination at Cuartel Simon Bolivar as narrated by Jorgelino Vergara. Vergara is the main witness to have given testimony about the extermination centre’s history, including Rivas’ involvement.

“Jorgelino mentions Adriana Rivas as one of the DINA agents torturing detainees at Cuartel Simon Bolivar,” Rebolledo explained to TRT World. “According to [Vergara’s] testimony, he was present during several torture sessions of Communist Party militants.”

“The statement of Juan Morales, Chief of the Lautaro Brigade, also places Rivas as one of the torturers of the Communist Party militant Victor Diaz. On that occasion, Morales had to restrain Rivas from torturing Diaz.”