WORLD
3 MIN READ
Martin Shkreli jailed over Hillary Clinton hair bounty
Shkreli violated his bail on a securities fraud conviction, offering a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could grab him one of Clinton's hairs while she's on a book tour.
Martin Shkreli jailed over Hillary Clinton hair bounty
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits US District Court after being convicted of securities fraud, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US on August 4, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2017

Martin Shkreli was sent to jail on Wednesday after a US judge revoked the bail of the former pharmaceutical executive over a threat aimed at Hillary Clinton, which he insists was a joke.

Once dubbed "The Most Hated Man in America" for jacking up the price of an HIV drug, the 34-year-old was convicted of securities fraud last month for mismanaging two investment funds.

Freed on a $5 million bail while awaiting sentencing, Shkreli was hauled back into court to answer for having offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who would grab a strand of Clinton's hair.

His lawyer Benjamin Brafman, who has painted his client as a misunderstood "genius," argued long and hard with US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto against sending him to jail.

Shkreli himself had written to the judge apologising for his "poor judgment" and insisting he "never intended to cause alarm or promote any act of violence whatsoever."

RECOMMENDED

"It never occurred to me that my awkward attempt at humor or satire would cause Mrs. Clinton or the Secret Service any distress," Shkreli wrote.

But Judge Matsumoto decided otherwise, ruling that his online threats constituted "solicitation of assault" and posed a danger to the community.

"His bail was revoked and he was remanded to a detention facility," said Tyler Daniels, spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Brooklyn.

He will now remain in prison until his sentencing hearing, set for January 16 next year.

Shkreli is best known for ratcheting up the price of HIV drug Daraprim from $13.50 a pill to $750 overnight in 2015. Although that incident had nothing to do with his trial, so great was his notoriety that it was initially difficult to find an impartial jury.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models