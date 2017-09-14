WORLD
Filipino prisoners complain about slow justice amid anti-drug crackdown
Nearly 100,000 people have been arrested in an anti-drug war since Duterte came to power, worsening conditions in the country's overcrowded jails.
Prisons in the Philippines are usually overcrowded, poorly maintained and inadequately guarded. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2017

Thousands of people have been killed and more than a 100,000 have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown on the illegal drugs trade in the Philippines. 

President Rodrigo Duterte has been criticised for violating the rights of alleged criminals while many of his supporters have lauded the efforts. 

But the crackdown has also bought dissent in the Philippines, with many citizens demanding changes to the country's penal system.

TRT World'sTom Fredericks reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
