Turkey’s central bank on Thursday said its Monetary Policy Committee had decided to keep short-term interest rates steady.

The one-week repo rate, also known as the bank's policy rate, stayed at eight percent while the marginal funding and overnight borrowing rates also held at 9.25 and 7.25 percent respectively.

The bank also kept late liquidity window interest rates steady – the borrowing rate at zero percent, and the lending rate at 12.25 percent.

"Recently released data indicate that the recovery in economic activity has gained strength," the bank said in a statement.

On Monday, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced that Turkey's economy had grown 5.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2017. Annual growth in the first quarter was also above expectation, rising to 5.2 percent.

The annual growth rates for 2015 and 2016 were 6.1 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, while the 2017 growth target in the government's medium-term programme stands at 4.4 percent.

"Domestic demand conditions keep improving and demand from the EU economies continues to contribute positively to exports," the bank said.

Structural reform

Turkey's exports to the EU from January to July were up 5.4 percent to $41.7 billion and the EU was the main destination for Turkish exports, according to TurkStat.