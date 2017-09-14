Greek officials fumbled their response to a minor oil spill that is now threatening beaches near Athens five days after the suspicious sinking of a tanker, environmental groups said Thursday.

"This leak happened near the country's biggest harbour, just miles away from the operation centre of the ministry tasked with addressing such disasters," Dimitris Ibrahim, campaign director at Greenpeace Greece, told news portal in.gr.

Adding insult to injury, the amount of oil in question was "relatively small," Ibrahim said.

Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported the Hellenic Merchant Marine sailors union as saying that the 45-year-old vessel, Agia Zoni II, was not safe to sail considering its condition.

The oil spill on Sunday compromised beaches on the island of Salamis and officials were confident that it could be contained given mild wind conditions.

TRT World spoke with journalist Maria Kagkelidou in Athens.

But by Thursday, parts of the slick had drifted miles away to the Athens coastal resort of Glyfada and was threatening the popular beaches of Voula and Vouliagmeni.

WWF Greece was likewise incredulous that "a country with heavy tanker traffic has proven unable to protect its beaches from an initially small-scale incident."

"Nobody thought the slick would reach us," Glyfada mayor Yiorgos Papanikolaou told local channel Skai TV.

"If someone had warned us even on Tuesday, we would have taken precautions," said Papanikolaou.