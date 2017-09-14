Azizul Haque died in a Bangladeshi hospital on Thursday a week after his body was injured by a landmine he stepped on as he and his Rohingya Muslim family fled Myanmar.

The 15-year-old lost both his legs in the blast near the border.

Myanmar is one of the last countries in the world to actively use landmines.

The explosion, cuts and shrapnel wounds across most of his body had left Haque in agony.

The youth remained in a desperate state despite several operations and an administrator at a charity hospital in Cox's Bazar, focus of the mounting Rohingya refugee crisis, confirmed Haque passed away there early on Thursday.

His brother was also injured in the blast but joined the family when they went to the hospital to collect the body.

The family are among almost 400,000 Rohingya Muslims who have sought refuge in Bangladesh from violence in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar's Rakhine state that started on August 25.

Senior Bangladeshi officials believe anti-personnel mines, which were banned by a 1997 global treaty, have been planted by Myanmar security forces to prevent Rohingya from trying to return to their villages.