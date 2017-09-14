Russia, Turkey and Iran, the three guarantors of the Astana peace talks, met for another round of talks which will last for two days.

Russia’s envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Thursday that an agreement was “very close” on establishing a fourth safe zone in Idlib.

“We are very close to signing an agreement on all these four de-escalation zones,” he told journalists.

Representatives of the Syrian regime and opposition, the United Nations and observers from the United States and Jordan are also attending the talks.

Meeting begins amid conflicting interests

The talks come hot on the heels of a Russian move to deploy troops in the northern Syrian town of Tel Rifat that prevented a possible Turkish operation against YPG militants.

In December 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to suggest Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, as a new venue to carry on the Syrian peace talks.

The first round of the negotiations began in January 2017, and the sides are meeting in the sixth round.

The focus in Astana was to provide security for civilians by creating de-escalation zones, a plan Turkey had long insisted on.

In May, Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed to establish four de-escalation zones at the fourth round of talks with the largest one of those being the Idlib province.

In three of the agreed zones, hostilities were drastically reduced with the assistance Russia, Iran, Egypt, the US and Jordan, in separate places.