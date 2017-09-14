Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Thursday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The two leaders met at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Turkish presidential sources said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, the sources said Erdogan and al Thani also agreed that a diplomatic solution should be found to the Qatar crisis.