Donald Trump signed into law a Congressional resolution condemning white supremacists on Thursday, after lawmakers maneuvered the president into backing a text triggered by his equivocal response to racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump signed the resolution "rejecting White nationalists, White supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups," which was unanimously passed by Congress earlier in the week.

The overwhelming passage of the text meant that Trump would have likely had any attempted presidential veto overturned.

In a statement, Trump said he was "pleased to sign" the measure, adding that "as Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms."

Lawmakers from Virginia said Congress spoke with "a unified voice" to unequivocally condemn the August unrest, in which a rally by far-right extremists turned violent and a counter-demonstrator was killed when a car driven by a suspected white supremacist ploughed into a crowd.

Trump was widely criticized for suggesting "both sides" shared blame for the violence between white supremacist groups and those opposed to them.

The president's job approval ratings sank to one of the lowest levels of his turbulent seven-month presidency, as he was savaged – including within his own camp – over his handling of the fallout from Charlottesville.

"Pretty bad dudes"

Trump earlier on Thursday had revived his much-criticized suggestion of an equivalence between counter-protesters and those who killed Heather Heyer.