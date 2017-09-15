POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Sharp-shooting Slovenia shock Spain to reach Eurobasket final
Slovenia face either Serbia or Russia in Sunday's final, with those two meeting in the second semi-final on Friday.
Sharp-shooting Slovenia shock Spain to reach Eurobasket final
Basketball - Spain v Slovenia - European Championships EuroBasket 2017 Semi-Final - Istanbul, Turkey - September 14, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2017

A superb display helped Slovenia storm into their first major basketball final, as they beat champions Spain 92-72 to book their place in Sunday’s Eurobasket showpiece.

While the Spaniards struggled with their shooting early on, Slovenia had the hot hand in the first half, hitting 10 of 15 from beyond the arc to go into the break with a four-point lead, 49-45.

With both sides coming into the game off the back of seven successive Eurobasket victories, a close contest was expected, but Slovenia blew the Spaniards away in the second half.

The underdogs led by 19 early in the fourth quarter, despite the influential Goran Dragic spending much of the third period on the bench.

At the other end of the floor Slovenia’s defense smothered the Spanish attack, switching quickly and pressuring shooters, regardless of whether they were on the perimeter or driving to the basket.

RECOMMENDED

With Dragic back in the game, Slovenia kept their lead as Spain, led by veteran brothers Pau and Marc Gasol, repeatedly missed shots on offence and were caught flat-footed on defence.

Dragic and American-born Anthony Randolph topped the scoring charts for Slovenia, netting 15 points each, with Randolph a perfect three-for-three from outside the arc.

In another superb display, Slovenia’s teenage point guard Luka Doncic notched up 11 points, as well as chipping in with eight assists.

Serbia and Russia face off in the second semi-final on Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models