African migrants continue to head towards Yemen despite civil war
Two years of war have devastated Yemen but the number refugees coming to the country continues to grow.
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2017

For years, east African refugees and migrants have made their way to wealthy Arab countries in the Gulf in search of better lives.

They travel by boat across the Red Sea, where they land in Yemen, hoping to eventually reach the Gulf countries.

Two years of war have devastated Yemen, and it is experiencing what the UN calls the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.

Yet, the number of refugees in Yemen continues to grow. And conditions in the country mean that many have to stay.  

Fleeing violence and hardship in their home countries, they are confronted with similar conditions in Yemen.

TRT World’s Abubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
