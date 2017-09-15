WORLD
Top Pakistan court rejects ex-PM Sharif's appeal against removal
Former Prime Minister Sharif had requested a review of the ruling that disqualified him from holding office for concealing his assets.
Deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves to his supporters upon arrival to address a rally in Lahore, Pakistan on August 12, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2017

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his disqualification from the premiership over corruption allegations tied to the Panama Papers leak.

The apex court removed Sharif in July following a probe into the allegations against him and his family, making him the 15th premier in Pakistan's 70-year history to be ousted before completing a full term.

The case against the prime minister stemmed from the Panama Papers leak last year, which spurred a media frenzy over the extravagant lifestyles and high-end London property portfolio of the Sharif family.

"All these review petitions are dismissed," said Supreme Court justice Asif Saeed Khosa who oversaw the five-member review panel.

Islamabad-based journalist Kamran Yousaf has the latest on the story.

Criminal case against Sharifs

Sharif's legal team presented 19 points challenging the court's judgement, saying the ruling suffered "from errors floating on the surface."

The top court has also ordered the country's anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau, to open a criminal case against Sharif, his sons – Hussain and Hassan – and his daughter Maryam.

The latest ruling comes days ahead of a by-election to fill Sharif's parliamentary seat in Lahore that is being contested by his wife Kalsum, who is being treated for throat cancer in London.

The seat has long been controlled by Sharif and his allies who consider Lahore to be their political stronghold.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
