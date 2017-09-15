The lawyer for the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party was detained on Friday over alleged ties to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), a court official said.

Celal Celik represents Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Kilicdaroglu slammed the arrest.

"The fight made in the name of 'fighting FETO' is just made to support FETO," he said, speaking to journalists in Turkey's parliament. "This is an abdication of reason; what can I say?"

The court official said Celik was arrested at his home in the capital Ankara, and detained as part of an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into lawyers with alleged links to the network of US-based Fetullah Gulen.

Ankara accuses Gulen of masterminding the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, a charge Gulen denies. FETO is the acronym Ankara uses for the Gulen network.

Celik is accused of being close to a former science, technology and communications adviser to Kilicdaroglu, Fatih Gursul, who was detained in December over alleged links to Gulen.