WORLD
3 MIN READ
Grenfell Tower public inquiry begins amidst community disappointment
Community members express discontent with the inquiry since it will not allow survivor testimonies or address aspects of social inequality in London which they believe contributed to the death toll.
Grenfell Tower public inquiry begins amidst community disappointment
The 24-storey social housing block, home to a poor, multi-ethnic community, was gutted on June 14 in an inferno that started in a fourth-floor apartment in the middle of the night and quickly engulfed the building. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2017

A government-ordered inquiry into the London tower fire that killed at least 80 people opened with a minute of silence for the victims - and with its leader acknowledging that survivors feel a "great sense of anger and betrayal."

Retired judge Martin Moore-Bick said he hoped his investigation would "provide a small measure of solace" by discovering how such a disaster could occur in 21st-century London, and preventing it happening again.

The June 14 blaze began in a refrigerator in an apartment at Grenfell Tower before racing through the 24-story building. 

One aspect of the investigation will be the role of combustible aluminum cladding installed during a refurbishment to the 1970s tower block. Emergency safety checks have uncovered scores of other buildings across Britain with similar cladding.

The fire was Britain's deadliest in more than a century, and provoked intense grief and anger. Many residents accuse officials in Kensington and Chelsea, one of London's richest boroughs, of ignoring their safety concerns because the publicly owned tower building was home to a largely immigrant and working-class population.

Moore-Bick said he was aware that "former residents of the tower and local people feel a great sense of anger and betrayal."

"That is entirely natural and understandable," he said. "But if the inquiry is to get to the truth of what happened, it must seek out all the evidence and examine it calmly and rationally."

Moore-Bick's inquiry will look at causes of the blaze, the response of local authorities and the country's high-rise building regulations. 

RECOMMENDED

But some survivors are critical because it will not investigate wider issues around social housing in Britain that many residents had wanted to include.

In a decision likely to anger locals, Moore-Bick said he would not appoint any survivors to the team of advisers that will help him assess evidence, because he said that would risk undermining the impartiality of the inquiry.

The lawmaker for the area, opposition Labour politician Emma Dent Coad, said the inquiry might provide "a technical assessment of what happened."

But she said it would not get to the heart of "the bigger questions ... all the 'why' questions that aren't being answered."

London police are conducting a separate criminal inquiry, and have said they will consider whether authorities committed corporate manslaughter.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more on the story from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models