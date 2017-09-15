NASA's Cassini spacecraft disintegrated in the skies above Saturn early on Friday in a final, fateful blaze of cosmic glory, following a remarkable journey of 20 years.

Confirmation of Cassini's expected demise came about 7:55 am EDT. That's when radio signals from the spacecraft – its last scientific gifts to Earth – came to an abrupt halt. The radio waves went flat, and the spacecraft fell silent.

Cassini actually burned up like a meteor 83 minutes earlier as it dove through Saturn's atmosphere, becoming one with the giant gas planet it set out in 1997 to explore. But it took that long for the news to arrive at Earth a billion miles away.

Programme manager Earl Maize made the final announcement:

"This has been an incredible mission, an incredible spacecraft and you're all an incredible team," Maize said. "I'll call this the end of mission."

Dr. Richard Fienberg, an astronomer for the American Astronomical Society, explained to TRT World the significance of Cassini's discoveries.

Flight controllers wearing matching purple shirts stood and embraced and shook hands.