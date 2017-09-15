BIZTECH
5 MIN READ
Bidding for insolvent Air Berlin ends
There has been a major battle for Germany's second largest airline that could see it broken up as bidders stake their claims. A final decision on the airline's future is expected on September 25.
Bidding for insolvent Air Berlin ends
An airplane operated by German airline Air Berlin sits on the tarmac at the airport in Munich, southern Germany, on September 13, 2017. Air Berlin has been in search of buyers since the announcement of its insolvency earlier this year. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2017

Bidding ended Friday for bankrupt Air Berlin, after a raucous battle for Germany's second-largest airline that could see the carrier broken down for parts.

"The lively interest from investors speaks well for Air Berlin," chief executive Thomas Winkelmann said, as the firm announced "several" bids had arrived before the deadline.

Some 8,500 employees, 140 aircraft and a string of precious landing slots at German airports are in the sights of potential buyers, who range from airline behemoth Lufthansa to upstart challengers like Austrian Formula One legend Niki Lauda.

"We will make sure to reach the best solution for the firm and its employees as we examine the offers" ahead of a decision at a September 25 board meeting, Winkelmann said.

"Our goal is to bring as many jobs as possible to safe harbour."

Air Berlin carried 36 million passengers in 2016 but has long struggled for survival, booking losses amounting to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) over the past two years.

After main shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew its financial support in mid-August, the airline triggered bankruptcy proceedings and gave potential buyers a month to submit offers for its assets.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries declared that "no one company will be able to buy Air Berlin for competition reasons."

Lufthansa hungry

Lufthansa, by far Germany's biggest carrier, appears hungry for Air Berlin's planes.

It already leases 38 aircraft from its smaller competitor, and could be interested in up to 90, according to media reports.

But competitors in the bidding have accused Lufthansa of seeking a monopoly over the German skies.

Michael O'Leary, the outspoken chief executive of Ireland's no-frills carrier Ryanair, called a stormy Berlin press conference two weeks ago to denounce a German "stitch-up" in favour of Lufthansa.

He told journalists he would not be joining the fray - although some analysts thought the wily businessman might be bluffing.

Another offer

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Bavarian aviation investor Hans Rudolf Woehrl has already published a 500-million-euro offer to buy Air Berlin as a whole - and invited his rivals to team up with him on the offer.

And Austrian Formula One champion Niki Lauda announced a bid with Thomas Cook on Wednesday to buy 38 Air Berlin planes, along with those belonging to the airline's low-cost subsidiary that bears his first name.

Press reports have pointed to more potential offers from EasyJet, tourism operator TUI, as well as Jonathan Pang, the Chinese owner of Parchim cargo airport in northeast Germany, and Utz Claassen, the former head of German power supplier EnBW.

Air Berlin boss Winkelmann,  a former Lufthansa executive, has admitted to talks with around 10 potential investors even before the deadline passed.

But pilots added a spate of turbulence to the final approach, staging a two-day "sick-out" this week that saw some 300 flights cancelled and left more than 10,000 furious passengers waiting to find out if they will be compensated. 

Running on empty

Aircrew were "playing with fire" with their protest, which had cost the company "several million euros", CEO Winkelmann charged.

But Germany's giant services sector union Verdi expressed solidarity with the protest action.

"All the conversations surrounding insolvent Air Berlin are always about its economic interests, never about the jobs of its more than 8,000 employees," said Verdi board member Christine Behle on Tuesday.

Insolvency administrators and executives fear one thing above all: dissolution of the company, which is out of cash and running on fumes.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government granted a 150-million-euro ($178 million) emergency loan to keep Air Berlin's planes in the air for three months, including on routes to Germans' beloved Spanish holiday island of Majorca.

The funds helped save millions of people's holidays in the last months before a late September general election.

Meanwhile, the carrier has already struck off many long-haul flights to North America and the Caribbean, but claims on its website that it will keep serving other routes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models