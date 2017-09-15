WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suspected US drone strike kills at least three in Pakistan
Twin strikes reportedly targeting members of the Haqqani network took place in tribal areas near border with Afghanistan, officials said.
Suspected US drone strike kills at least three in Pakistan
US drone attacks inside Pakistan started in 2004. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2017

A suspected US drone strike on Friday killed three militants in one of Pakistan's federally administered areas near its border with Afghanistan, a senior regional official said.

Baseer Khan Wazir, the most senior administrator in the Kurram Agency region of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), said the drone strike took place close to the border with Afghanistan.

"Two missiles were dropped on the home of Maulvi Mohib and three people have been killed," Wazir said. 

A spokesman for the US-led international force in Kabul had no immediate information on the report but said he would look into it.

Haqqani members targeted?

Afghan Taliban sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Mohib was affiliated with the Haqqani network but wasn't a prominent figure.

A Taliban commander confirmed that Mohib was part of the Afghan Taliban. 

RECOMMENDED

"We don't differentiate the Haqqani network and Taliban. This is just a propaganda of the Western media," he said.

If confirmed, it would be the first US drone strike inside Pakistan since US President Donald Trump outlined a new Afghanistan strategy and pushed Islamabad to take greater action against the Haqqani network.

Rare strike

US drone strikes in Pakistan have become rare in the past few years. 

During the last high-profile attack in May 2016, a US drone strike killed the leader of the Afghan Taliban Mullah Akhtar Muhammad Mansour in the restive Pakistani province of Balochistan. 

US drones have been bombing Pakistan's tribal belts since June 2004, many times killing ordinary civilians, and fuelling anger among its population. 

In 2013, a UN human rights official said that the illegal US drone strikes violate Pakistan's sovereignty and shatter tribal structures in the country. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models