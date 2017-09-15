A suspected US drone strike on Friday killed three militants in one of Pakistan's federally administered areas near its border with Afghanistan, a senior regional official said.

Baseer Khan Wazir, the most senior administrator in the Kurram Agency region of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), said the drone strike took place close to the border with Afghanistan.

"Two missiles were dropped on the home of Maulvi Mohib and three people have been killed," Wazir said.

A spokesman for the US-led international force in Kabul had no immediate information on the report but said he would look into it.

Haqqani members targeted?

Afghan Taliban sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Mohib was affiliated with the Haqqani network but wasn't a prominent figure.

A Taliban commander confirmed that Mohib was part of the Afghan Taliban.