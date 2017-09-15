The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme has long helped immigrants make a new life in the United States.

But earlier during the month, US President Donald Trump abrogated an order issued by his predecessor Barack Obama that protected young people by granting them temporary legal status as part of the DACA.

And now more than 800,000 so-called 'Dreamers' are facing deportation and most face a very different existence, back in their estranged homelands.