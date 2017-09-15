Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed on the borders of a "de-escalation" zone in Syria's northern Idlib province, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

It said delegates from the three countries, who met in Astana, were still discussing what forces to deploy in Idlib, which is under the control of a rebel alliance spearheaded by the former Al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front.

A statement released by the Turkish foreign ministry said checkpoints to be established in the de-escalation zone will be manned by personnel from the three guarantor countries – Turkey, Russia and Iran. Observers from the three countries will also be deployed to monitor ceasefire violations and to prevent clashes between the warring factions from erupting.

The observers and checkpoints will be coordinated by the Joint Coordination Centre, to be established by Iran, Turkey and Russia, and will include military and intelligence officers from the three countries.

“Russia, Turkey and Iran to send 500 observers each to Syria's Idlib; the Russians will be military police,” a Russian negotiator in Astana told reporters. He also said that exact deployment locations of observers have not yet been determined.

According to the joint statement, de-escalation zones will be established for six months, and the parties will take all necessary measures to continue to fight against the entities associated with Al Qaeda and Daesh, within and outside the de-escalation areas.

The new round of talks is planned for late October.

On Thursday evening Russia’s envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, had said that an agreement was “very close” on establishing a fourth safe zone in Idlib.

Details on the agreement reached on Friday were not immediately available.