Temperatures in Mongolia have risen by 2 degrees Celsius in the last 70 years, three times faster than the global average, the United Nations Environment Programme says.

With 75 percent of the country facing drought, it has been hit particularly hard by changing weather patterns.

Mongolia’s herders, who account for nearly a third of the population, have been the worst affected, with rising desertification, melting glaciers and drying rivers and lakes threatening their livelihoods.

Temperatures in Mongolia reached their highest level in 56 years in June, according to weather reports, threatening crop production.