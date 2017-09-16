Bangladesh has accused Myanmar of repeatedly violating its air space and warned that any more "provocative acts" could have "unwarranted consequences", raising the risk of a deterioration in relations already strained by the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims from western Myanmar have crossed into Bangladesh since August 25, fleeing a military crackdown that the UN has branded a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

Bangladesh said drones and helicopters had violated its air space three times - on September 10, 12 and 14 - and it had called in a top Myanmar embassy official in Dhaka to complain.

"Bangladesh expressed deep concern at the repetition of such acts of provocation and demanded that Myanmar takes immediate measures to ensure that such violation of sovereignty does not occur again," the ministry said in statement on Friday.

"These provocative acts may lead to unwarranted consequences."

A Myanmar government spokesman said he did not have information about the incidents Bangladesh had complained about but Myanmar had denied an earlier accusation.

Bangladesh has for decades faced an influx of Rohingya fleeing persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship, even though many families have lived there for generations.

Bangladesh had already been housing some 500,000 Rohingya.

The latest crisis erupted on August 25, when Rohingya rebels attacked about 30 police posts and an army camp, killing a dozen people.

The Myanmar troops and Buddhist mobs responded with what rights monitors and fleeing Rohingya say is a campaign of violence and arson aimed at driving out the Muslim population, in which over 400 people have been killed.

Myanmar has so far denied persecuting Rohingya or burning their villages.

"Systematic burnings"

On Friday, Amnesty International said it has turned up evidence of an "orchestrated campaign of systematic burnings" by Myanmar security forces targeting dozens of Rohingya villages over the last three weeks.

The human rights group is releasing a new analysis of video, satellite photos, witness accounts and other data that found over 80 sites were torched in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine State since an August 25.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who has been calling for cessation of hostilities against Rohingya said on Friday that "Myanmar until now has been completely deaf to our requests."

Myanmar authorities have curtailed access for journalists and human rights experts to Rakhine state in recent months, and Amnesty acknowledged that the breadth of the damage cannot be verified on site.

It said the full extent of destruction “is likely to be much higher” than the evidence compiled because cloud cover sometimes blocked the satellite views.