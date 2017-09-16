Zimbabwe's main opposition leader and former prime minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, has been hospitalised in South Africa after his health deteriorated, a senior party official told AFP Saturday.

"He is in South Africa on account of a medical cause. He is being attended to," a senior official from Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We are monitoring the situation. He will be fine, it's only that he was overwhelmed with work and his health deteriorated."

The MDC spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Tsvangirai, 65, announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and that he had begun chemotherapy.

The News Day, an independent daily, said Tsvangirai was airlifted to South Africa early Friday morning after he fell ill.