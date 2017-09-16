Troops shot dead 34 Burundian refugees in clashes in Kamanyola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials in the eastern province of South Kivu said Saturday.

A Burundian refugee said that more than 30 had been killed and at least 100 wounded in the violence on Friday.

Interior ministry official Josue Boji said troops had tried to disperse the refugees by "firing in the air but were overwhelmed" when the group responded by throwing stones.

Boji said the clashes began after a group of refugees overran a jail run by the country's domestic intelligence agency to demand the release of four Burundians who had been arrested for expulsion on Wednesday night.

"There are 34 dead and 124 wounded among the Burundian refugees," he said, revising upwards an earlier toll of 18 dead plus one DR Congo soldier.

Boji had warned earlier that the toll could rise further, as the refugees took the bodies of other victims to the UN camp at Kamanyola.

A spokeswoman for MONUSCO, the UN's peacekeeping mission in the country, gave a toll, which was also provisional, of 18 dead and 50 injured.

A Burundian refugee said: "I saw people falling down, men, women and children who were completely unarmed.