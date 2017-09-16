This week, Russia and Belarus are conducting large-scale military exercises close to their borders with Poland and the Baltic States.

The Russians say it's defensive, simulating its response to an attack from a country on its western borders. But leaders of nervous NATO countries fear a darker purpose.

They point to Russia's annexation of Crimea and its war with Georgia, both preceded by similar exercises.

NATO is responding with its own reinforcements like these American tanks arriving in Poland and a sniper exercise in Lithuania.

"The Russians insist these exercises are purely defensive, but there is no doubt it is modernising and upgrading its military and time of heightened tension with the west, and holding such a large exercise here, at such a time sends a clear signal," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

TRT World’sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from Minsk, the capital of Belarus.