Germany has threatened to restrict economic ties with NATO partner Turkey unless Ankara releases German citizens being held under suspicion of being involved in last year's failed coup.

Relations between the two countries were strained after Ankara began investigating individuals allegedly linked to the failed coup.

Turkey and Germany are also at odds over Berlin's refusal to extradite asylum seekers accused of involvement in the failed coup.

The simmering tensions have also seeped into campaigning for the September 24 federal election in Germany.

"We will have to further cut back our joint economic cooperation with Turkey and scrutinise projects," Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Passauer Neuen Presse newspaper in an interview when asked how she wants to secure the release of Germans held in Turkey.

Earlier, Merkel, who is is running for a fourth term as Chancellor, said during a television debate that she would seek to end Turkey's membership talks with the European Union.