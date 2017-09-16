An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced deposed president Mohammed Morsi to 25 years in prison in a final ruling over a case accusing him of spying for Qatar, judicial sources said.

Morsi, who was democratically elected after Egypt's 2011 revolution, was overthrown in a military coup in mid-2013 by then-general Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who is now the president.

Egypt's Court of Cassation reduced Morsi's sentence in the Qatar case to 25 years in its final ruling, from an original 40 years.

Morsi is already serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted for the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012.