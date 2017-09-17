Britain wants to negotiate a new security treaty with the European Union to ensure there are no “operational gaps” after Britain leaves the bloc, the government said on Sunday.

“We already have a deep level of collaboration with the EU on security matters and it is in both our interests to find ways to maintain it,” Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement.

Britain’s proposal on future cooperation with the EU in areas of law enforcement, security and criminal justice will be published in a position paper on Monday.

It will come just days after 30 people were injured in a bomb blast on a London Underground train on Friday.

The paper will say that both Britain and the EU would benefit from a new treaty that would ensure “no operational gaps are created by the change from one set of arrangements to another”.

Britain is set to exit the EU in March 2019.

What does Britain want?