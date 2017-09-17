The annual debate of the United Nations General Assembly's 72nd sessionwill be attended for the first time by its new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US president Donald Trump.

Leaders from 193 member countries are coming together on Tuesday to avail the chance to highlight the most pressing issues of the world.

But, the focus of the world will be on Trump's debut address.

As president-elect, Trump slammed the world body, calling it an “underperformer” and “a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.”

The Trump administration has proposed a reduction in its financial support for the UN and its agencies, as well as enforcement of a 25 percent cap on US funding for peacekeeping operations.

The US is the biggest contributor to the UN, paying 22 percent of its core budget and 28.5 percent of the peacekeeping budget.