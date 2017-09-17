WORLD
Sculpting helps Syrian children cope with war trauma
At Jordan's Zaatari Camp for those displaced by the violence in Syria, a 63-year-old artist is doing his bit to try to make the ordeal bearable, especially for some of the camp's children.
Alkhedawi al Nabulsi has dedicated himself to using his art and knowledge of history to help children with the trauma of war. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2017

The war in Syria has raged on for more than six years, displacing millions across the region. 

Tens of thousands of displaced Syrians now live in Zaatari Camp in Jordan, struggling to come to terms with memories of home. 

But a 63-year-old artist is doing his bit to try to make the ordeal bearable for some of the camps that house children. 

Sculptor Alkhedawi al Nabulsi was forced to flee Syria after a barrel bomb attack four years ago. Living at Zaatari, Nabulsi uses his art and knowledge of history to help children at the camp deal with the trauma of war. 

TRT World'sYasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
