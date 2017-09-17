Iraqi forces attacked a desert outpost of Daesh near the Syrian border on Saturday in preparation for a drive up the Euphrates Valley towards the frontier, Iraqi military said.

Iraqi armed forces said the offensive aims to dislodge Daesh from an area holding some of the militants' last towns in the country.

The operation to liberate Akashat also aims at securing an area north of the vital highway that links Baghdad to neighbouring Jordan and Syria, Lt Gen Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah said.

Akashat is a small town west of Anbar province located south of the Daesh-held, strategic towns of Qaim, Rawa and Ana.

Iraqi commanders said they estimate Daesh has more than 1,500 fighters in its al Qaim enclave.

Daesh has been driven out of most of the territories it seized in 2014, from northern Iraq through the country’s centre and across western Anbar province.

Investigating Daesh crimes

The Security Council is putting the final touches on a resolution that would authorise UN investigators to help Iraq collect evidence to prosecute terrorists from Daesh for possible war crimes.

The draft resolution would ask Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an investigative team to assist Iraq in preserving evidence "that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide" committed by Daesh.

A council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations are private, said Saturday the council hopes to vote next Thursday.

Reactions over referendum

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said on Saturday that Kurdish plans to hold the referendum on independence were like "playing with fire", according to a local media website.

Abadi's comment came after the parliament of the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq approved on Friday the Kurdistan Regional Government's plan to hold the vote on September 25.

The vote could jeopardise gains achieved by the Kurds under the self-rule regime, Abadi said, according to the Iraqi Media News Agency news website.