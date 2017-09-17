POLITICS
Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix
The British driver seals his third straight win, seventh of the season and 60th overall.
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race on the podium at the Singapore Grand Prix. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2017

Lewis Hamilton profited from the chaos to win the Singapore Grand Prix and extend his championship lead on Sunday, while title rival Sebastian Vettel lost huge ground after crashing out on the first lap.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo prevented a Mercedes 1-2 by finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who placed third.

Vettel can have little complaint as he seemed to cause the first-turn mayhem, despite starting from pole position. The crash caused a domino effect, taking out his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

Having started from fifth, on one of the toughest tracks in Formula One for overtaking, Hamilton could not believe his luck. The field opened up perfectly for the British driver to seal his third straight win, seventh of the season and 60th overall.

He now has a commanding 28-point lead over Vettel with just six races remaining.

SOURCE:Reuters
