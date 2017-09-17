The United States could remain in the Paris climate accord under the right conditions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday.

His comments signal a shift in tone from the Trump administration, which angered allies with its decision to pull out of the agreement.

President Donald Trump is willing to work with partners in the Paris agreement if the United States could construct a set of terms that are fair and balanced for Americans, Tillerson said on the CBS' "Face The Nation."

Asked if there was a chance the United States could stay in the accord, Tillerson responded, "I think under the right conditions."

"The president said he is open to finding those conditions where we can remain engaged with others on what we all agree is still a challenging issue," Tillerson said.

Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, struck a similar tone in television interviews on Sunday in which he said Trump had always been willing to consider changes on the climate pact.

"He left the door open to re-entering at some later time if there can be a better deal for the United States," said McMaster said on ABC's "This Week" programme. "If there's an agreement that benefits the American people, certainly."

The accord, reached by nearly 200 countries in 2015, was meant to limit global warming to 2 degrees or less by 2100, mainly through pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

The Republican president fulfilled his campaign promise to pull out of the 2015 accord in June, when he announced tersely "We're getting out." Trump maintained the pact would undermine the US economy and national sovereignty and his decision drew anger and condemnation from world leaders.