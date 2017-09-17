Heavy monsoon rains are adding to the misery of more than 400,000 Rohingya in refugee camps on the Bangladeshi border as authorities started to move them to a new site on Sunday.

Muslim Rohingya refugees have been fleeing from the violence of Myanmar's army, and most of them have taken shelter in neighbouring country Bangladesh, where they live in dire conditions.

After heavy rainfall, their makeshift camps turn out be swamp-like places and thousands of Rohingya children have become sick.