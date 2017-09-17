Palestine's Hamas group has dissolved its administration that runs Gaza and agrees to hold general elections in order to end a long-running feud with President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement, the group said on Sunday.

The last Palestinian legislative election was held in 2006 when Hamas scored a surprise victory, which laid the ground for a political rupture.

Hamas said in a statement on Sunday that it has dissolved its government, that it will allow the reconciliation government to operate in Gaza and that it agrees to hold elections and enter talks with Fatah.

Mahmoud Aloul, a senior Fatah official welcomed cautiously Hamas's position.

"If this is Hamas statement, then this is a positive sign," he said.

"We in Fatah movement are ready to implement reconciliation."

