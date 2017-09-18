BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Toys "R" Us considers filing for bankruptcy
The private toy retailer had previously said it was working with investment bank Lazard Ltd to help address its approximately $5 billion in debt.
Toys "R" Us considers filing for bankruptcy
The move by Toys “R” Us to potentially file for bankruptcy comes at a time when more and more consumers increasingly make purchases from online retailers. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

Toys "R" Us could file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks as pressure from skittish suppliers intensifies,  the Wall Street Journal reported.    

The company and its restructuring advisers are considering filing for Chapter 11 protection in the US Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, according to the WSJ report.

The privately-held toy retailer had previously said it was working with investment bank Lazard Ltd to help address its approximately $5 billion in debt, of which roughly $400 million comes due next year.

The potential Chapter 11 filing could be a result of the company’s suppliers tightening trade terms, including holding back on shipments unless the toy retailer is able to make cash payments on delivery, the report said.

RECOMMENDED

Toys "R" Us declined to comment on the report.

The move by Toys “R” Us to potentially file for bankruptcy comes at a time when more and more consumers increasingly make purchases from online retailers like Amazon.com and avoid visiting brick-and-mortar shops.

There have been more than a dozen significant retail bankruptcies this year, but none for retailers as big as Toys “R” Us, which has more than 1,600 stores worldwide.

The company has been saddled with debt since buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Bain Capital LP, together with real estate investment trust Vornado Realty Trust, took Toys “R” Us private for $6.6 billion in 2005.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain