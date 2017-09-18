Director Martin McDonagh’s comic drama, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, won the award for audience favourite at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

Frances McDormand plays a grieving mother frustrated with the police’s lack of progress in finding her daughter’s killer.

The film, which screened in Venice earlier and is set for wide release later this year, won the Grolsch People’s Choice Award.

Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya, about US figure skater Tonya Harding, and Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, a coming-of-age romance about forbidden love, were the runners-up.